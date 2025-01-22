SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25 Declared At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) exams on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll numbers. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,583 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar positions, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar.

The test took place from September 30 to November 14 last year, and the provisional answer key was released on November 29. Candidates could raise objections to the provisional answer key until December 2, 2024. The commission is now expected to announce the results and the final answer key. The computer-based examination (CBE) was conducted in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25: Steps to download result here

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Result" tab.

Choose your exam name and open the result PDF.

Find your result by searching for your roll number.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25: Exam pattern

The test had two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, conducted on the same day. The CBT included objective multiple-choice questions, and the second session had a negative marking of -1 for wrong answers. The selection process for SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE). For the Havaldar post, it also includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST).

Reports suggest that fraud took place during the SSC MTS exam at the Purnia Digital Examination Centre in Patna. Acting on a tip-off about fake candidates being used to pass the exam, police raided the center and arrested seven employees, 14 fake candidates, and 14 genuine candidates.