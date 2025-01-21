SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25 Likely To Be Released Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) exams on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll numbers once they are announced. However, the exact date and time for the result declaration have not been confirmed yet. The exam was conducted from September 30 to November 14, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on November 29. The objection window for the provisional answer key closed on December 2, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,583 vacancies for MTS and Havaldar positions, including 6,144 for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3,439 for Havaldar.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25: Steps to download result here

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Result" tab.

Choose your exam name and open the result PDF.

Find your result by searching for your roll number.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Result 2024-25: Exam pattern

The test had two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, conducted on the same day. The CBT included objective multiple-choice questions, and the second session had a negative marking of -1 for wrong answers.

For SSC MTS and Havaldar recruitment, the selection process includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE). For the Havaldar post, it also includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST).

Reports suggest that fraud took place during the SSC MTS exam at the Purnia Digital Examination Centre in Patna. Acting on a tip-off about fake candidates being used to pass the exam, police raided the center and arrested seven employees, 14 fake candidates, and 14 genuine candidates.