SSC MTS, Havaldar Results 2023 To Be Released Soon At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly publish the results of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 on its official website, https://ssc.nic.in/. Candidates can access these results by going to ssc.nic.in and using their roll number or name as identification. Because the Commission does not specify precise dates or times for result announcements, candidates must keep up to date by visiting the official website on a regular basis.

The SSC MTS 2023 Computer Based Examination was held from September 1 to September 14, 2023, with the answer key being released on September 17 and the objections window closing on September 20. The findings of this investigation are expected to be made public soon. Candidates should be advised that if the Computer-Based Examination was administered in different shifts, candidates' scores will be normalised using a formula published by the Commission.

SSC, MTS Havaldar 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Select the result link.

A PDF file with the roll numbers of the selected applicants will be opened.

Download the result and save the copy for future reference.

The Havaldar recruitment process will include a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). Minimum passing scores for the SSC MTS 2023 exam vary by category: General/EWS (30%), OBC (25%), and SC/ST/Others (20%).