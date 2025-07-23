Advertisement
SSC MTS Registration 2025 Ends Tomorrow At ssc.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Application Fees And Other Details Here

SSC MTS Registration 2025: The application correction window will be available from July 29 to July 31, 2025, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC MTS Registration 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the SSC MTS 2025 exam on July 24, 2025. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts under CBIC and CBN can access the application link through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The application correction window will be available from July 29 to July 31, 2025. The computer-based examination is scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,075 Havaldar vacancies across CBIC and CBN departments.

SSC MTS Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025, candidates must have passed Class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board.

MTS Post: Applicants should be between 18 and 25 years old, with birth dates falling between August 2, 2000, and August 1, 2007.

Havaldar Post: Candidates must be aged between 18 and 27, born between August 2, 1998, and August 1, 2007.

Age relaxations will be provided to candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen, as per existing government rules.

SSC MTS Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the SSC MTS 2025 registration link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit to proceed.
Step 4: Complete the application form, pay the required application fee, and submit the form.
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future use.

SSC MTS Registration 2025: Application fees

The application fee for SSC MTS 2025 is Rs 100. However, women applicants and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and eligible Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from paying the fee. Payment must be made online using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay).

