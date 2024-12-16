SSC MTS Result 2024 To Be Released Soon; Check How To Download Scorecard

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the SSC MTS Result 2024. The SSC MTS Result 2024 will be available on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024, can check their results by submitting their registration number and other details on the official website.

Where To Check SSC MTS Result?

Candidates who are eagerly awaiting the SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 results will be available soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results by entering their application number or registration number, along with other necessary details, on the result page.

Steps To Download SSC MTS Result 2024

Step 1: Firstly, you should visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 results.

Step 3: Enter the candidate registration number and other required details.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result for further use.