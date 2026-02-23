SSC MTS result 2026 expected shortly at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the SSC MTS Result 2026 soon on its official website ssc.gov.in. This result will cover the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2026, which was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from February 4 to February 19, 2026.

The SSC MTS 2026 results will be announced for around 7,948 vacancies. As per various media sources, the SSC MTS result 2026 is expected to be declared by March 2026.

Once released, it will be available in PDF format on the official SSC portal at ssc.gov.in.

How to Download SSC MTS Result 2026

Those candidates who have appeared for the SSC MTS exam 2026, they can download the result by following the steps given below-

Visit the official SSC website: www.ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Results” section.

Look for the link titled “SSC MTS & Havaldar Result 2026”.

Click on the link to open the PDF file.

Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number or name to check your result.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Important details mentioned on the SSC MTS result 2026

The SSC MTS result PDF will include:

Names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates

Category details

Merit list and cut-off marks

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will move to the next stage, including document verification for MTS posts, while those appearing for the Havaldar post may also undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST).