ssc.nic.in, SSC CGL 2023 Exam City Slip Released At ssc.nic.in, Admit Card Soon- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023: The examination city slip for the SSC CGL 2023 exam has been issued by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who have registered for the SSC CGL recruitment can view and obtain the exam city slip from the SSC regional websites at ssc.nic.in. Candidates must input their application number and date of birth to get the SSC CGL exam city slip.

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for the Tier 1 test will be released soon. Candidates should expect the admission card soon because the commission is presently releasing the exam city slip.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, go to the SSC regional website link.

3. Click on the SSC CGL exam city slip link.

4. A new login page would open.

5. Enter the application number and date of birth.

6. Check the SSC CGL city intimation slip and download the same.

7. Take a print out for the future references

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held between July 14 and July 27, 2023.