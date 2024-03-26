SSC Phase 12 Recruitment 2024 Registration Ends Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

SSC Phase 12 Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the registration process for the SSC Phase 12 recruitment today on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC is conducting a process for hiring for 2,049 positions in several government departments. The computer-based test (CBT) will be administered from May 6 to 8.

The SSC will provide a rectification window for candidates for three days, from March 30 to April 1. “The candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections or changes in the online application data as per their requirement,” said NTA.

SSC Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

Students applying for SSC Phase 12 will be required to answer 100 questions in four sections: general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English. Each part will contain 25 questions. Students will have 60 minutes to tackle the complete question paper. Students will receive two marks for each right answer.For each incorrect answer, 50 marks will be deducted.

SSC Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Go to the homepage and select New Registration. Fill out the relevant information.

Use the login credentials received via your registered email and phone.

Fill out the application form with accurate information.

Upload the required documents.

Proceed to pay the application fee and submit the application.

Please download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

SSC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Students applying for the SSC Phase 12 recruitment procedure will be required to pay a fee of Rs 100. The cost can only be paid online using payment methods like as BHIM UPI, Netbanking, and credit or debit cards. Women candidates, as well as those from SC, ST PwBD, and ex-servicemen, would not be required to pay a fee. Students can make their online fee payments until 11 p.m. on March 27.