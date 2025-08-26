SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps to Download Here

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit card 2025 for the Phase 13 Selection Post upcoming re-examination today, i.e. 26th August, 2025. All the candidates who were allotted for the re-exam which will take place on 29th August, 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid any last-minute issues. They should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including the exam city, date of examination, and exam timing. The admit card is a crucial document, and without it, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam. Additionally, the commission released the exam city intimation slip on August 22, 2025.

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Admit card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then select the link of your region.

Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details and download the hall ticket.

Step 8: Print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

Candidates must know that they will have to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with the valid ID proof such as Aadhaar card, passport or Voter ID to the examination centre on the day of the examination. They must report to the college 60 minutes prior to exam time. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important u