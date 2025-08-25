SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the admit card 2025 for the Phase 13 Selection Post upcoming re-examination on 26th August, 2025. All the candidates who were allotted for the re-exam which will take place on 29th August, 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to download their admit card in advance so they don’t have to face any issues later. And they must also check all the details mentioned on the admit card like their exam city, date of the examination and their exam timing. An admit card is a very important document for the exam as candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without it. The commission has also released the exam city intimation slip on 22nd August, 2025.

SSC Phase 13 Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Admit card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Then select the link of your region.

Step 4: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details and download the hall ticket.

Step 8: Print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

Candidates must know that they will have to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with the valid ID proof such as Aadhaar card, passport or Voter ID to the examination centre on the day of the examination. They must report to the college 60 minutes prior to exam time. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.