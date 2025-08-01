SSC Protest Ignites Social Media Trends: What Sparked Uproar And What Aspirants Want

SSC Protest: The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exams have sparked widespread protests across the country, led by thousands of aspirants and educators. What started as a few complaints has now grown into a major movement, with students alleging sudden cancellations, technical errors, and poor treatment at exam centres. They are calling it a complete failure on the part of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Protests broke out in New Delhi as candidates raised concerns over multiple issues during the exams, held from July 24 to August 1, 2025. Many students claimed they arrived at centres only to find their exams cancelled without prior notice, faced software failures, or were sent to incorrect locations. Several aspirants believe these problems were caused by the SSC's recent switch to a new exam vendor.

#SSCMisManagement trends on X (Formerly Twitter)

Protesters assembled at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar under the collective call of ‘Delhi Chalo’, demanding immediate reforms and greater transparency in the SSC examination process.

Many aspirants and educators also took to the social media platform X to express their frustration. Using hashtags like #SSCSystemSudharo, #SSCMisManagement, and #SSCVendorFailure, they highlighted several technical issues during the exam. Complaints included malfunctioning computers, server breakdowns, and problems with basic equipment like the mouse and keyboard. Several candidates reported that the exam portal either failed to open or froze in the middle of the test.

Exam cancelled in multiple shifts on Day 2

System freeze, mouse not working properly Centres not allotted as per student preferences Invigilators clueless about system operations

Several centres cancelled on Day 1, 1st shift



WHO WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE?

… — RAKESH YADAV (@RYPofficial) July 26, 2025

SSC परीक्षा में खुलेआम धांधली हो रही है और जब छात्र सवाल पूछते हैं तो जवाब देने के बजाय सरकार पुलिस भेजकर डराने की कोशिश करती है।



आख़िर क्यों एक भ्रष्ट और बदनाम वेंडर को बार-बार बचाया जा रहा है? क्या ये सिर्फ़ एक संयोग है?



यह सिर्फ़ परीक्षा नहीं, देश के लाखों युवाओं के भविष्य… pic.twitter.com/Ug3lp4yA6c — Varun Choudhary (@varunchoudhary2) August 1, 2025

Why are students protesting?

One of the major concerns raised by SSC aspirants is the sudden cancellation of exams without any prior notice. Several candidates reported travelling long distances, spending money on travel and lodging, only to be informed at the exam centre that their test had been cancelled. The SSC Phase 13 exam faced multiple technical issues, such as computer crashes, malfunctioning biometric systems, and incorrect exam centre allotments.

Many students believe these problems are linked to a recent change in the exam vendor by the Commission. They claim the new vendor has a poor track record, and its failure to conduct even smaller exams smoothly has raised serious concerns about its ability to manage larger upcoming exams like SSC CGL 2025, which is expected to see participation from nearly 30 lakh candidates

The situation grew more serious after videos began circulating on social media showing students alleging mistreatment by security personnel or staff at exam centres. Many claimed they were physically pushed or forced out when they tried to question the technical issues or demand answers. These incidents, captured on camera, have sparked widespread outrage and drawn more attention to the students’ concerns.

Bouncers and the police force at exam centres

One of the most talked-about issues in this controversy is the presence of bouncers and police at exam centres and protest sites. Many students alleged that they faced harassment when they tried to question officials about the exam mismanagement.

A key demand from the protesting aspirants is accountability from officials responsible for the exam disruptions. Many fear that if these issues aren’t addressed promptly, it could affect the credibility of upcoming SSC exams, including those for Income Tax posts and the highly awaited CGL Tier 1.

What started as a few complaints has now turned into a widespread movement, with students urging major reforms in one of India’s largest recruitment bodies. Without swift and concrete action, the discontent is likely to grow ahead of SSC’s major upcoming examinations.