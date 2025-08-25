SSC Protest in Delhi: Aspirants Detained After Lathicharge, Slam Exam Mismanagement

SSC Protest: A massive protest was held at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, where thousands of students and teachers under the banner of Chatra Maha Andolan gathered to oppose alleged irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment exams. The demonstration, which drew over 1,500 participants from across the country, turned chaotic in the evening when police intervened after the permitted protest time ended. Students alleged that police used force and carried out a “lathicharge” to disperse the crowd. Videos on social media showed students running as police cleared the venue.

Delhi Police said the protest remained peaceful until the 5 pm deadline. “Around 1,500 people had gathered at Ramlila Maidan, but about 100 refused to leave despite repeated requests. Over 40 were detained, while the rest dispersed. No misconduct was done by police,” an officer stated.

मोदी सरकार ने रात में पुलिस भेजकर SSC छात्रों के आंदोलन को कुचलने की कोशिश की है.



ये सरासर गलत है, इसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए वो कम है.



छात्र पिछले कई महीनों से SSC में सुधार की मांग कर रहे हैं. जब उनकी नहीं सुनी गई तो मजबूरन वो दिल्ली में धरना देने आए.



मोदी सरकार से ये बर्दाश्त… pic.twitter.com/wTCysPS3AT — Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Aspirants flagged repeated mismanagement

Organised under the banner of August Kranti of Aspirants, the protest highlighted what students described as repeated mismanagement and lack of accountability in competitive examinations. In a memorandum to the authorities, aspirants said that lakhs of students invest years of effort, money, and emotional strength to secure public service jobs, yet continue to face technical glitches, opaque evaluations, wrong questions, delayed results, and sudden changes of exam centres. They also flagged server crashes, Aadhaar verification errors, irregularities in admit cards, and poor infrastructure at test venues. Unless urgent reforms are made, they warned, the credibility of these exams and the future of India’s youth will remain at risk.

The protest was triggered largely by problems in the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 exam, held between July 24 and August 1, where students complained of sudden cancellations, frequent technical glitches, biometric failures, and mismanagement at several centres. Although discussions between SSC officials, the DoPT minister, and student representatives had temporarily eased tensions, fresh irregularities during the SSC Stenographer exam on August 6 and the postponement of the CGL exam reignited discontent among aspirants.

Arvind Kejriwal slams lathi charge

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday strongly criticised the BJP-led Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alleged lathi charge on SSC aspirants protesting at New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. He accused the government of using force to silence students raising their voice against irregularities in the SSC exams. According to him, aspirants who have been demanding justice for months were assaulted late Saturday night, leaving several injured. Reports also claimed that media personnel were prevented from covering the incident, which triggered widespread outrage. In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has “mocked not just democracy but the entire system.”