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SSC SCO exam 2026 notification out: Application begins for 2021 posts; Check important details here

The Staff Selection Commission has started the SSC Sub-Inspector Exam 2026 application process for 2021 posts in Delhi Police and CAPF. Eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.gov.in before the last date of September 30, 2026.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
SSC SCO exam 2026 notification out: Application begins for 2021 posts; Check important details here
Image Credit: SSC SCO Exam 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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