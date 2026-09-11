/SSC SCO exam 2026 notification out: Application begins for 2021 posts; Check important details here

The Staff Selection Commission has started the application process for the SSC SCO Exam 2026, opening doors to posts in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces. Interested candidates can apply for Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) through the official website, ssc.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the exam is September 30, 2026, while the last date for online fee payment is October 1, 2026. The correction window will be open from October 8 to October 10, 2026.
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2021 Sub-Inspector posts across Delhi Police and CAPF.
Sub-Inspector (Executive), Delhi Police – Male: 205 posts
Sub-Inspector (Executive), Delhi Police – Female: 112 posts
Sub-Inspector (GD), CAPFs: 1452 posts
Sub-Inspector (Fire), CISF – Male: 252 posts
A Bachelor's degree from a recognised university that's the baseline. Still finishing up your final year, or have you already appeared for your degree exam? You're in too.
Most posts want candidates between 20 and 25. SI Fire in CISF is the exception; that window stretches from 18 all the way to 30. Either way, birth dates have to fall within the ranges laid out in the official notification, so it's worth double-checking before you apply.
Four stages, and yes, all of them matter:
Paper I
Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Paper II
Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
Skip one, and you're out of the running.
Paper I's fairly quick: 100 questions, 100 marks, just an hour on the clock. Paper II is the bigger test: 160 questions, 320 marks. Both are objective-type, and both come in Hindi and English.
Watch out for negative marking, though. Paper I docks 0.25 marks per wrong answer; Paper II is steeper at 0.50.
₹100 that's the fee. But women candidates, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen don't have to pay at all. For everyone else, payment's simple enough: BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or cards: Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, and RuPay.
If Delhi Police or CAPF is where you're headed, don't sit on this. Get your application in before the deadline, but more importantly, check your eligibility, dates, and exam details carefully first.
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