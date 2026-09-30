/SSC SCO Exam 2026 registration closing today at ssc.gov.in; Check important details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is closing applications for the SSC SCO Exam 2026 today, September 30. This recruitment offers a great opportunity for candidates who want to join Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as Sub-Inspectors. Interested applicants should complete their registration before the deadline to avoid missing out.
Applications close on ssc.gov.in today, September 30, 2026. But that's not the only date that matters:
Fee payment deadline: October 1, 2026
Correction window: October 8 to October 10, 2026
2,021 Sub-Inspector posts, total, split across categories:
SI (Executive), Delhi Police, Male: 205
SI (Executive), Delhi Police, Female: 112
SI (GD), CAPFs: 1,320
SI (Fire), CISF, Male: 234
Depends on the post you're applying for:
All posts except SI (Fire) in CISF: 20 to 25 years
(Candidates must be born between August 2, 2001, and August 1, 2006)
SI (Fire) in CISF: 18 to 30 years
(Candidates must be born between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2008)
₹100 for general category
Free for women, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen candidates
You can pay the fee online through BHIM UPI, net banking, or debit cards.
Four stages, all compulsory:
Paper-I (Computer-Based Test)
Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Endurance Test (PET)
Paper-II
Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
All stages are compulsory for final selection.
Visit the official website: to ssc.gov.in
Register or log in
Fill out the form
Pay the fee, if applicable to you
Submit, then download your confirmation page
Print it and keep it somewhere safe
If police or paramilitary service in the government sector is on your radar, this is a chance worth taking seriously, but today's the last day. Move fast, double-check everything before you hit submit, and head to the official SSC site for anything you're unsure about.
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