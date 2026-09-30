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SSC SCO Exam 2026 registration closing today at ssc.gov.in; Check important details here

SSC SCO Exam 2026 registration closes today, September 30, for 2021 Sub-Inspector posts in Delhi Police and CAPFs. Candidates can apply online at ssc.gov.in, with fee payment till October 1 and a correction window from October 8 to 10.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
SSC SCO Exam 2026 registration closing today at ssc.gov.in; Check important details here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

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