SSC selection post phase 14 recruitment 2026: Registration begins – Check eligibility, important dates, and more details
SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026 registration has started for 3,003 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can apply online and appear for the CBT exam expected in June 2026.
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026.
- This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for government jobs.
- A total of 3,003 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive.
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The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for government jobs. A total of 3,003 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online through the official SSC website.
Exam Date and Basic Details
According to the official notice, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Phase 14 recruitment is expected to be conducted in June 2026.
Vacancy Details (Category-wise)
Out of the total 3,003 posts, the distribution is as follows:
SC (Scheduled Castes): 346 posts
ST (Scheduled Tribes): 185 posts
OBC (Other Backwards Classes): 667 posts
UR (Unreserved): 1,534 posts
EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 271 posts
Reserved Categories:
Visually Handicapped (VH): 24 posts
Orthopedically Handicapped (OH): 40 posts
Hearing Handicapped (HH): 40 posts
Ex-Servicemen: 101 posts
Others: 15 posts
How to Apply for SSC Phase 14 Recruitment
Follow these simple steps to apply:
Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in
Complete your One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already done
Log in using your registration ID and password
Select the post you want to apply for
Fill in all required details carefully
Submit the application form
Important Dates
Last date to apply: May 4, 2026 (till 11 PM)
Last date to pay fee: May 5, 2026
Application correction window: May 11 to May 13, 2026
Minimum Qualifying Marks
To pass the CBT exam, candidates need to score:
UR Category: 30% marks
OBC/EWS Category: 25% marks
Other Categories: 20% marks
SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026 offers a good opportunity for candidates to secure a government job. With over 3,000 vacancies, candidates should not miss this chance. Make sure to apply before the deadline and prepare well for the CBT exam expected in June 2026.
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