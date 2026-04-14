SSC selection post phase 14 recruitment 2026: Registration begins – Check eligibility, important dates, and more details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the application process for Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for government jobs. A total of 3,003 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online through the official SSC website.

Exam Date and Basic Details

According to the official notice, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Phase 14 recruitment is expected to be conducted in June 2026.

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Vacancy Details (Category-wise)

Out of the total 3,003 posts, the distribution is as follows:

SC (Scheduled Castes): 346 posts

ST (Scheduled Tribes): 185 posts

OBC (Other Backwards Classes): 667 posts

UR (Unreserved): 1,534 posts

EWS (Economically Weaker Section): 271 posts

Reserved Categories:

Visually Handicapped (VH): 24 posts

Orthopedically Handicapped (OH): 40 posts

Hearing Handicapped (HH): 40 posts

Ex-Servicemen: 101 posts

Others: 15 posts

How to Apply for SSC Phase 14 Recruitment

Follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

Complete your One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already done

Log in using your registration ID and password

Select the post you want to apply for

Fill in all required details carefully

Submit the application form

Important Dates

Last date to apply: May 4, 2026 (till 11 PM)

Last date to pay fee: May 5, 2026

Application correction window: May 11 to May 13, 2026

Minimum Qualifying Marks

To pass the CBT exam, candidates need to score:

UR Category: 30% marks

OBC/EWS Category: 25% marks

Other Categories: 20% marks

SSC Selection Post Phase 14 Recruitment 2026 offers a good opportunity for candidates to secure a government job. With over 3,000 vacancies, candidates should not miss this chance. Make sure to apply before the deadline and prepare well for the CBT exam expected in June 2026.