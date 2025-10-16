SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2025: Registration Ends Today For More Than 3000 Posts At ssc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2025 on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates must submit their applications on the official website — ssc.gov.in — by 11 PM. After the registration period ends, candidates can make the online payment of the application fee until October 17, 2025, up to 11 PM. The application correction facility will be available from October 26 to 27, 2025, until 11 PM.

Applicants must be either an Indian citizen, a citizen of Nepal, or a citizen of Bhutan who has been issued a certificate of eligibility by the Government of India. The commission clarified that candidates requiring a certificate of eligibility will be allowed to appear for the examination; however, the appointment offer will be made only after the Government of India issues the required eligibility certificate.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Additionally, candidates must be at least 20 years old and not more than 25 years old as of August 1, 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government norms.

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website — ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Apply” option.

Select the link for the Sub-Inspector recruitment drive.

Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and make the payment.

Carefully review all the information before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page once the submission is successful.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aims to fill a total of 3,073 vacancies. These include 142 posts for male and 70 posts for female Sub-Inspectors (Executive) in Delhi Police, along with 2,861 posts for Sub-Inspectors (General Duty) in CAPFs. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be held between November and December 2025.