SSC SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2024 OUT At ssc.gov.in, Download Before August 29- Check Direct Link Here

SSC SI Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final answer keys for the Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2024 (Paper II), along with the response sheets of candidates. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download their answer key from the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The answer key for SI and CAPFs (Paper II) was released on 14th August, 2025 and SSC has also released the final marks for all the candidates (qualified or non-qualified) for the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2024. Candidates must know that they will have time till 29th August, 2025 up to 6 PM to check and download their answer key. The official notice says, “Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) from 14.08.2025 (06:00PM) to 29.08.2025 (06:00PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the Login link given below.”

SSC SI Answer Key 2024: Steps to Check & Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab to login in on your homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter your Registered ID and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your SI paper 2 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the answer key carefully and then download it.

Candidates must know that answer keys and their response sheet will not be available to download after the deadline. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.