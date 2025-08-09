SSC SI Paper 2 Result OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the result for the SSC SI Paper 2 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Around 24,190 candidates were eligible to appear for the paper 2 exam after the result of the paper one, which was Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) which was declared on 3rd February. Then the main paper 2 exam took place on 8th March, 2025 and again was conducted on 30th April, 2025 for additional 59 candidates.

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Find the link of ‘SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024’ and click on it.

Step 4: A PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Use the short cut key of CTRL + F to find your name and roll number in the list.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2025: Recruitment Guidelines

For the SSC SI Exam 2025, according to the recruitment guidelines of the official notification, it says that candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-II to advance to the next stage of selection. The qualifying thresholds are set at 30 per cent (60 marks) for the Unreserved (UR) category, 25 per cent (50 marks) for OBC and EWS categories, and 20 per cent (40 marks) for all other categories. Notably, these cut-offs do not include any bonus marks provisionally granted to NCC certificate holders during the result compilation of Paper-I and Paper-II, as mentioned in the official notice. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.