SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Results 2025 OUT At ssc.gov.in- Steps To Check Here

SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Results 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the revised results for the Paper 2 of the Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.nic.in.

“All the candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks in Paper II as mentioned in Para-2 above, have been considered for shortlisting to appear in Medical Examination. Accordingly, a total of 22,244 candidates have been shortlisted, which includes 1885 Female candidates as per List-1, 20283 Male candidates as per List-2 and 76 Withheld candidates as per List-3”, said the official notice.

Candidates must note that those who have exceeded the minimum qualifying marks in Paepr 2 will be eligible for the next stage.

SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Results 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Find the link of ‘Notification for SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Result 2025’

Step 4: Now click on the link and the result will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check the result and use the shortcut key CTRL + F to find your name or roll number.

Step 6: Save and Download the PDF for future reference.

The paper 2 examination took place on 8th March, 2025 and a supplementary exam for 59 additional candidates took place on 30th April, 2025. The SSC first declared the results on 8th August, 2024 and now revised results are released today. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.