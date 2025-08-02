SSC Stenographer 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released At ssc..gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the exam city intimation slip for the SSC Stenographer Exam 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination, 2025 can now download their exam city slip through the official website, i.e. ssc..gov.in.

According to the official notice, the commission has also announced that they will release admit cards tentatively two or three days before the date of the examination. Candidates must know that the exam city slip is released so they can arrange their travel and accommodations before the exam. And the full address will be released in an admit card.

SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download the Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc..gov.in

Step 2: Find the button of login on the homepage, new page will be opened on your screen to login in

Step 3: Enter the required details correctly, then submit it.

Step 4: You will find the link of SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Exam city Intimation Slip on the page, click on it.

Step 5: Your exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the exam city and download the slip for future reference.

The SSC Stenographer Computer-Based Examination will take place from August 6 to August 11, 2025. The test will consist of objective, multiple-choice questions covering three key sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Candidates will be given a total of 2 hours to complete the exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.