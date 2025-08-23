SSC Stenographer 2025: Grade C And D Answer Key, Response Sheet Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Answer Key 2025: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the tentative answer key of the SSC Stenographer. The commission has also released the candidates’ response along with the tentative answer key. All the candidates who have appeared for the Stenographer Grade C and D Computer based examination 2025 can now check the tentative answer and responses through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their login details like their registration number and password to access the answer key. The Stenographer Grade C & D Exam took place on 6th, 7th, 8th and 11th August, 2025 across multiple centres nationwide.

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Answer Key 2025: Steps to Check the Answer Key and Candidates’ Response

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘login’ button and a new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your registration number and password or Date of birth correctly.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Tentative Answer Keys & Response Sheets- Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025’.

Step 4: Your answer key and response sheet will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check the answers and download it for future reference.

Step 6: Also, select the answers to raise objections if you find anything.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.08.2025 (06:00PM) to 25.08.2025 (06:00PM) on payment of Rs. 50/- per question per answer challenged. In this regard the candidates may note that the fee for challenge has been reduced from earlier Rs.100/- to Rs.50/-. Representations received after 25.08.2025 (06:00PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances”, said the official notice. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.