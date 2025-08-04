SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025 OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the Admit cards for the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Candidates must know that admit card is a very important document for the exam and candidates will have to carry it to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.The exam will take place between 6th August to 8th August, 2025. The aim of this exam is to fill a total of 1,590 vacancies, out of which 230 posts are for Group C and 1,360 are for Grade D.

SSC Stenographer Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the button of login on the homepage, new page will be opened on your screen to login in

Step 3: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 4: You will find the link of SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Exam Admit Card on the page, click on it.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your hall ticket and download the slip for future reference.

The test will consist of objective, multiple-choice questions covering three key sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Candidates will be given a total of 2 hours to complete the exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.