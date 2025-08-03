SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025 OUT, Admit Cards To Be Released Soon At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the exam city intimation slip for the SSC Stenographer 2025 exam on August 3, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Stenographer Grade C and D Examination can now visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, to download their exam city slip. With the exam city slips already released, the admit cards are expected to be issued very soon.

According to the official notice, the commission has also announced that they will release admit cards tentatively two or three days before the date of the examination. Candidates must know that the exam city slip is released so they can arrange their travel and accommodations before the exam. And the full address will be released in an admit card.

SSC Stenographer Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download the Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc..gov.in

Step 2: Find the button of login on the homepage, new page will be opened on your screen to login in

Step 3: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 4: You will find the link of SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Exam city Intimation Slip on the page, click on it.

Step 5: Your exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the exam city and download the slip for future reference.

The SSC Stenographer Computer-Based Examination will take place from August 6 to August 11, 2025. The test will consist of objective, multiple-choice questions covering three key sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language & Comprehension. Candidates will be given a total of 2 hours to complete the exam. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.