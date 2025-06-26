SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Exam Registration Ends Today At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Today, i.e. 26th June, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can submit their forms on the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in. The exam will take place from 6th August to 11th August, 2025.

According to the schedule, candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from July 1 to July 2. SSC will levy a fee of ₹200 for the first instance of modifying and resubmitting the corrected application. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 261 vacancies. If candidates want to resubmit their forms for the second time then they will have to pay the amount of Rs. 500 irrespective of their gender and category.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: You will see the application tab on the homepage, click on the examination name.

Step 3: Register yourself with one time registration (OTR) and create your profile.

Step 4: Now login into your account by entering the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form correctly and upload the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 6: Pay the required application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the form and then submit it.

Step 8: Download it for future reference.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for SSC Steno 2025 is Rs. 100. However, women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and eligible Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the fee. All the candidates are required to check the official website for all the important updates.