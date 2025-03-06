SSC Stenographer Result 2024-25 Declared At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC Stenographer Result 2024-25: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2024. Candidates who took the computer-based test on December 10 and 11, 2024, can now check their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the official notice, 9,345 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’, while 26,610 candidates have qualified for the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘D’. The minimum qualifying marks for the Computer-Based Examination are set at 30% for UR candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories, including SC, ST, PwD, and ESM. According to the official website, the cutoff marks for UR candidates who qualified for Stenographer Grade C is 148.57526, while for Grade D, it is 130.93746.

“Based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, 9345 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’,” as per the official notification.

SSC Stenographer Result 2024-25: Steps to download here

Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Result" tab.

Find and click on the PDF link for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2024 results.

The result PDF will open on your screen; download it.

Search for your name and roll number in the document.

The commission has also announced that the final answer keys and the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be released on the official website soon.