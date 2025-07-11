SSC Stenographer Result 2025 For Grade C, D OUT At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Download the List Here

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 For Grade C and D: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Result 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the result through the official website, i.e. ssc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number and password to access their result. And candidates who will clear this round will get qualified for the next round, which is the skills test. Along with the result, the individual scorecards have also been released.

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 For Grade C and D: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Results’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now find the link of ‘Stenographer Grade C and D Examination 2025- Result & Scorecard’ and open it.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number and password correctly then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your result and scorecard result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your marks and download the page for future reference.

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 For Grade C and D: What After Result?

Shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the Stenography Skill Test, which assesses typing and transcription speed, key requirements for stenographer roles. Although qualifying in nature, performance in the skill test, along with the written exam, will determine the final merit list. Only those who clear both stages will be eligible for appointment to Grade C or D stenographer posts. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.