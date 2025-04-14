SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025 Admit Card Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link & Other Details Here

SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025 Admit Card For Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit cards for the coming Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. All the candidates can download their hall tickets from the official SSC website i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The Examination of skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ will take place on 16th April, 2025 and 17th April, 2025. Only the candidates who have cleared the Computer Based Examination will be able to appear for the skill test for Stenography.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025 Admit Card For Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’: Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1- Go to the official SSC website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see the “Candidate Login” link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new window will appear on the screen to log in.

Step 4- Enter the required details like your Registration Number and SSC Password and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your details properly and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your admit card and keep it safe for the day of the examination.

The SSC Stenographer Skill Test is conducted to evaluate the candidates’ shorthand and transcription skills in any of the two languages, Hindi or English. For Grade C, candidates are expected to have a speed of 100 words per minute in English and 80 words per minute in Hindi. And for Grade D, they are expected to have a speed of 80 words per minute in English and 65 words per minute in Hindi.

All the candidates are advised to print out at least two or more copies of their admit card as one copy will be taken by the SSC on the day of the examination and candidates will need one for the future. Additionally, candidates should keep checking the official SSC website for all the important updates.