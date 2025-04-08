SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2025 Exam City Details Released At ssc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Exam City Details 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the exam city details for the coming Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. In the official notice, SSC said that admit cards or admission certificates will be released two days prior to the examination dates. All the candidates can download their admit cards from the official SSC website i.e. ssc.gov.in.

The Examination of skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ will take place on 16th April, 2025 and 17th April, 2025. Only the candidates who have cleared the Computer Based Examination will be able to appear for the skill test for Stenography.

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Exam City Details 2025: Steps to Check the Examination City

Step 1- Go to the official SSC website- ssc.gov.in.

Step 2- Use your registration number and password to login into the candidate dashboard.

Step 3- After logging in, find the link that says something like “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024- Exam City Information”.

Step 4- Check the examination city that has been alloted to you.

Step 5- Download and save the page for future reference.

The official notice also said that “Candidates who have opted for ‘Own Scribe’ are required to register & submit their scribe details on the Commission’s website till 11.04.2025 (11:59 PM). Registration for scribe will be possible only after the examination city is displayed.”

All the candidates are advised to print out at least two or more copies of their admit card as one copy will be taken by the SSC on the day of the examination and candidates will need one for the future. Additionally, candidates should keep checking the official SSC website for all the important updates.