SSC To Share Marks Of Non-Selected Candidates To Help With Other Job Opportunities

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rolled out a new Disclosure Scheme aimed at improving job prospects for candidates who clear recruitment exams but don’t make the final merit list. Through this initiative, the Commission will share selected personal and educational details of such candidates with potential employers. The move is in line with the Government of India's directive to build a public database of qualified but non-recommended candidates. This database will help organisations such as PSUs, autonomous bodies, and other government-linked institutions identify skilled candidates for suitable roles.

SSC will disclose information of non-recommended candidates who appeared in the final stage of any recruitment exam, starting with results declared in November 2024. These details will be published on the Commission’s official website and may also be integrated with a dedicated portal developed by the Government.

The following information will be published, organized according to roll numbers:

Candidate’s Full Name

Name of Father or Husband

Date of Birth

Category (General/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/Minority)

Gender

Academic Qualifications

Overall Marks Obtained

Rank in the Merit List

Residential Address

Email ID

Candidates will have the option to opt out of the disclosure scheme while submitting their application, ensuring their privacy is respected. Only those who give their consent will have their details made public.

Scope and Validity of Disclosure

The disclosed information will remain accessible for one year from the date it is made public.

This initiative will not be applicable to Selection Post Examinations.

The SSC will release details for only twice the number of available vacancies in a particular recruitment cycle.

Important Advisory for Candidates

Applicants are strongly encouraged to retain copies of their application forms and relevant documents for a minimum of three years. This is because other recruiting organisations may reach out to them based on the information made public through this disclosure scheme.