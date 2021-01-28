SSLC exam 2021: Karnataka govt issues dates and guidelines

New Delhi: Karnataka state has released a notification for Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam dates and guidelines for them.

According to the notification, Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will start from June 14 till June 25.

Karnataka: Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams to take place between June 14 and June 25, says Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (file photo) pic.twitter.com/wBcqdEb3e5 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

Karnataka state Primary and Secondary Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar gave more information on the subject on Thursday (January 28). Earlier this month, the state government had said that the second year pre-university (class-12) exams would begin in the second week of May and the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-class 10) in the first week of June.

The schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka re-opened for students of class-10 and second year PUC on Friday (January 1) following strict COVID-19 safety norms.

Karnataka State Education Department has also finalised the syllabus for the classes for teaching and learning for the upcoming exams and its details have been sent to all schools and colleges. Notably, the class-10 and second year PUC are considered as board exams in the Karnataka state.

However, the Karnataka state education minister had said that there was no proposal before the state government to further reduce the syllabus from classes-one to nine as an alternative academic schedule has been finalised. He further added that the evaluation would be held at the school-level for these classes and be based on the students’ learning ability.