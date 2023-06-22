sssb.punjab.gov.in, Punjab PSSSB Patwari Result 2023 Declared on sssb.punjab.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Punjab PSSSB Patwari Result 2023: Punjab Patwari Result 2023 has been declared by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, PSSSB. Candidates can view their written examination results for the job of Patwari on the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. For the positions of Patwari (Revenue) / Gallery Assistant / Cataloguer / Assistant Treasurer / Junior Technical Assistant / Book Binder / Field Artist, a written exam was held. The results of the same are now available.

The PSSSB Patwari Exam 2023 was held on May 14, 2023. The result was declared on June 21, 2023. Along with the results, the final answer key for all four sets - Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D - has been revealed.

Punjab PSSSB Patwari Result 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link for PSSSE Patwari Result 2023.

3. A new page will open, enter your roll number and other details.

4. Your Punjab Patwari Result 2023 will be displayed on screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future references.

Now that the results have been announced, candidates who met the cut-off marks will be called in for document verification.