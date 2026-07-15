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'Strict action will be taken against leak': Shinde assures amid Rahul Gandhi’s attack

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hit back at Rahul Gandhi over TET 2026 paper leak remarks, saying strict action has been taken and similar leaks occurred during the previous government. Rahul Gandhi criticised the state, claiming six lakh candidates are suffering due to the cancelled exam and the delay in announcing a fresh date.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
'Strict action will be taken against leak': Shinde assures amid Rahul Gandhi’s attack
Image Credit: ANI

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