/'Strict action will be taken against leak': Shinde assures amid Rahul Gandhi’s attack

"Such strict action will be taken against the TET paper leak that no one else would dare to do something like this again... Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition, but where is he? He is somewhere abroad. He goes missing abroad whenever a tragedy (like Wayanad) occurs, and hurls abuses at PM Modi there. Is this not an insult to the country?... He should not act irresponsibly. I strongly condemn him," he added.