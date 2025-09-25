Students Protest In Dharwad, Demand Higher Age Limit And Filling Of Vacant Govt Posts

Dharwad: Thousands of students gathered at Karnataka’s Dharwad, staging a massive protest at Jubilee Circle to demand an increase in the age limit and the urgent filling of vacant posts across various government departments.

The protesters blocked the road at Jubilee Circle for more than half an hour, leaving many commuters and vehicle riders stuck and inconvenienced. Students said that despite thousands of posts lying vacant for years, including those of Police Sub-Inspector and several other government jobs, the state has failed to act.

They demanded that the Congress-led government issue a fresh recruitment notification without any more delay. Students from different colleges and coaching centres, led by various student groups, joined the protest, calling for urgent action on their long-pending demands.

As thousands of students gathered at Jubilee Circle, the police had a difficult time bringing the situation under control. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar even visited the spot and tried to persuade the students to call off their protest. However, as the demonstration went on for over an hour, traffic across several key roads in Dharwad was heavily affected, causing long delays for commuters.

The protest is part of a larger, ongoing demand from aspirants and student organisations, urging the Karnataka government to increase the age limit for police recruitment. On September 11, 2025, a similar procession was also held in Mysuru, where protesters pressed for the age limit to be revised to 30 years for general category candidates and 33 years for SC/ST candidates.

While the current general age limit is 25, and 27 years for reserved categories, politicians, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, have previously supported the demand for revision, but no official action has been taken yet to change the current criteria.

For several years, aspirants have been demanding an increase in the age limit for police constable recruitment in Karnataka.

However, successive governments have failed to act on this demand, leading to frustration among thousands of candidates.

Compared to other states, Karnataka has one of the lowest age limits for recruitment of police constables.

In most states across the country, the upper age limit for police recruitment is more relaxed, ranging from 28 to 33 years for general category candidates and 32 to 38 years for SC/ST and OBC candidates. In Karnataka, however, the age limit remains much lower at 25 years for general candidates and 27 years for those from reserved categories, which has become a major point of contention for aspiring candidates.

(From Inputs of IANS)