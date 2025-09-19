Study In Europe For Free: Hungary Offers Full Scholarship Plus A Monthly Stipend Of Rs 22,000

New Delhi: A student can now earn a degree in Europe without worrying about tuition fees. Hungary has rolled out the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship, a programme that covers full education costs and offers a monthly stipend for living. Health insurance is also part of the package.

The scheme is open to students from partner nations. India is one of them. Applications from Indian students go through the Ministry of Education or authorised sending bodies.

Who Can Apply

Applicants need to be citizens of an eligible partner country. They must hold the required academic qualifications for the course of their choice. For example, a bachelor’s degree is needed for a master’s application. Candidates must also be at least 18 years old at the time of admission.

Benefits Of The Scholarship

No Tuition Fees: The programme covers the full cost of studies.

The programme covers the full cost of studies. Monthly Support: Students get HUF 43,700 each month, close to Rs 22,000, to manage living costs.

Students get HUF 43,700 each month, close to Rs 22,000, to manage living costs. Healthcare Access: Scholars can use Hungary’s public health system.

How To Apply

All applications go through stipendiumhungaricum.hu. Students need to upload a motivation letter, past academic transcripts, language certificates and a valid passport. They must also register with the official sending partner in their own country.

The programme includes more than 30 Hungarian universities. Courses span many subjects and fields. For complete details, deadlines and guidelines, the official website is the reference point.