The bustling streets of Hyderabad in Telangana echo the dreams of millions of youngsters who work hard to make a mark for themselves in this highly competitive world. Cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad have given wings to techies and entrepreneurs. One such success story is of Sai Raj. With his penchant for technology, Sai Raj turned into a hybrid cloud expert earning crores.

Golden Mantra For Youth

With a monthly income of $10,000 and an annual earning from his software company that stands apart, Sai Raj's story is proof that dreams can turn into reality with hard work and passion. Sharing his success mantra, he advises youth to dive into the 'gold rush' stage of Generative AI and AI, and adds that technology is not just an enabler but the driving force of progress.

American Dream

Sai Raj's moved to the United States in 2015 on a H1B Visa. His tenure as an Oracle Cloud Architect at Oracle Corporation saw him pioneering solutions that seamlessly integrated on-premises and cloud environments. This expertise not only catapulted him to the forefront of hybrid cloud innovation but also laid the groundwork for his enduring impact across industries. Whether at Deloitte or in his current role as the Comptroller of Public Accounts in Austin, TX, he has been responsible for implementing hybrid cloud solutions across the lifecycle.

Sai Raj's story is not just about technological prowess but about the grid and determination. In a world constantly on the brink of the next big technological leap, Sai Raj stands as a beacon for aspiring techies.