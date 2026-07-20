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Supreme Court: APAAR ID for students must be voluntary, not mandatory

As part of its direction, the Supreme Court said CBSE must include a clear "opt-out" option in the consent form, allowing students or their parents to explicitly decline creation of the ID. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Supreme Court: APAAR ID for students must be voluntary, not mandatory

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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