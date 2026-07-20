/Supreme Court: APAAR ID for students must be voluntary, not mandatory

The Supreme Court has made it clear that the creation of an APAAR ID, a digital academic identity issued by the government for students, cannot be made mandatory, and that students and their parents must be given a clear choice to either accept or decline it.
The Court indicated it would direct the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to examine data privacy concerns associated with the APAAR ID.
It also directed the CBSE to comply with an earlier ruling by the Odisha High Court, which had held that creating an APAAR ID must remain entirely voluntary and that no student should be pressured into obtaining one.
As part of its direction, the Supreme Court said CBSE must include a clear "opt-out" option in the consent form, allowing students or their parents to explicitly decline creation of the ID.
The Court said it would pass a formal order to this effect.
The matter arose from a petition arguing that the APAAR ID, which is linked to Aadhaar, infringes on the right to privacy.
The petitioner has also asked the Court to ensure that students who choose not to obtain an APAAR ID are not denied admission, barred from examinations, or withheld their marksheets as a consequence.
The case adds to a broader ongoing debate around the use of Aadhaar-linked identifiers in education and other public services, with privacy concerns continuing to be raised over the scope and mandatory nature of such digital ID systems.
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