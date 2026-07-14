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Supreme Court asks CBSE to reply to fresh petitions challenging three-language policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Union government on a batch of petitions challenging the implementation of the Board's three-language policy.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Supreme Court asks CBSE to reply to fresh petitions challenging three-language policy

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