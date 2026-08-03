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Over 2,700 protesters won't get FIR relief: SC draws the line at 'grave and heinous' cases

The apex court clarified that the expression "criminal antecedents" should be understood in that limited sense.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
Over 2,700 protesters won't get FIR relief: SC draws the line at 'grave and heinous' cases

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Over 2,700 protesters won't get FIR relief: SC draws the line at 'grave and heinous' cases
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