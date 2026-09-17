/Supreme Court orders surprise inspection in schools over menstrual hygiene failure

The Supreme Court has pulled up state governments for poor and inconsistent compliance with its own directions on menstrual hygiene in schools, ordering surprise inspections across the country to get an honest picture of what is actually reaching students on the ground.
The order comes as part of ongoing proceedings in a writ petition filed by social worker Dr Jaya Thakur, seeking better recognition of menstrual health as a matter connected to girls' access to education.
Reviewing a consolidated affidavit filed by the Union government on August 31, the bench found troubling gaps between what states claimed and what their own data showed. Of 39,439 girls' toilets identified as needing repair or construction nationally, only 30,458 had been completed, with thousands still pending.
The Court flagged specific discrepancies too — sanitary-napkin vending machine numbers reported by Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh appeared lower than the total number of schools in those states, while waste-disposal data submitted by Bihar, Gujarat, Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh did not add up. Punjab's report, the Court noted, was simply illegible.
The bench was particularly critical of states that claimed full compliance on paper while their own numbers suggested otherwise. "It is one thing to say that policy exists, it is another thing that it is reaching the beneficiaries," the Court observed, adding that a circular means little to a student if the toilet is unusable or water is unavailable.
To cut through self-reported figures, the Court has directed District Education Officers to form teams of teachers who will carry out unannounced inspections of every school in their jurisdiction.
These teams will check whether functional toilets, handwashing facilities, sanitary napkins, MHM corners and waste-disposal mechanisms actually exist and work, and will also gather anonymous feedback directly from students — a way of cross-checking administrative claims against lived experience.
Going forward, states have also been told to change how they report: rather than listing achievements, future affidavits must spell out the gaps that remain, why they exist, and a realistic timeline for fixing them.
In the same order, the Court modified its earlier specification for sanitary napkins supplied in schools.
Acting on concerns raised by the Indian Compostable Polymer Association that oxo-biodegradable napkins could break down into microplastics and worsen pollution, the bench replaced that requirement with a mandate for biodegradable, biocompatible and compostable napkins made from materials such as bamboo, jute, banana fibre, starch and corn. States have also been encouraged to gradually promote reusable options, including cloth pads, menstrual cups and period underwear.
The matter will next be heard on September 29.
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