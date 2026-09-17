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Supreme Court orders surprise inspection in schools over menstrual hygiene failure

The order comes as part of ongoing proceedings in a writ petition filed by social worker Dr Jaya Thakur, seeking better recognition of menstrual health as a matter connected to girls' access to education. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Supreme Court orders surprise inspection in schools over menstrual hygiene failure

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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