Supreme Court Scheduled To Hear NEET PG 2025 Transparency Petition Today

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea regarding NEET PG transparency on Friday, September 12, 2025. The petition challenges the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for releasing only the question IDs instead of the full question paper. According to media reports, candidates have approached the apex court seeking complete transparency in the NEET PG examination process.

The petitioners contended that the answer key released by NBEMS was unclear and confusing, as candidates were unable to match the exact questions with the corresponding answers. Notably, the board had initially issued a notice on August 21 stating that it would make available “the questions, correct answer key, and responses” for NEET PG 2025. However, it later issued a revised notice clarifying that only the question IDs, along with the answer key and responses, would be released.

According to reports, the case will be heard by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan. Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule. Once announced, candidates can view the schedule on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The counselling schedule will cover important details such as registration dates, choice filling, seat allotment processing, announcement of seat allotment results, and reporting to the allotted colleges. Only candidates who have been declared qualified or eligible for All India Quota postgraduate seats will be able to participate in the online seat allotment process for these seats. The NBEMS declared the NEET PG 2025 results on August 19. The exam was held on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres. More than 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for the computer-based examination.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to release the schedule for the 50% All-India Quota (AIQ) seats soon. However, if the court orders NBEMS to publish detailed answer keys, the counselling process could face delays. At present, the NEET PG 2025 merit list has been issued, and admissions will continue based on ranks, though the Supreme Court’s decision may influence the final timeline.

In the previous Supreme Court hearing, NEET PG 2025 aspirants urged the release of complete question papers along with answer keys, stating that sharing only question IDs reduces transparency. NBEMS had initially promised full disclosure but later altered its approach