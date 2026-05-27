Supreme Court to examine validity of CBSE’s three-language formula for class 9 students

CBSE three-language formula: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine the validity of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) three-language formula for Class 9 students under the new curriculum framework.

Also Read: CBSE introduces Maithili in class 9 curriculum under NEP 2020, Bihar CM welcomes move

The top court sought a comprehensive response from the Union Government, CBSE, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on the matter.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi issued notice on the petition and scheduled the matter for hearing in the second week of July after the court reopens following the summer vacation.

Petition challenges mandatory third language rule

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenges CBSE’s recent decision to make the study of three languages compulsory for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session. Under the revised policy, students must study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages.

The move is part of CBSE’s alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Concerns raised over feasibility and academic pressure

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the sudden implementation of the policy could create “chaos” for students, schools, and parents.

He pointed out that textbooks for the additional language are not yet fully available and schools may struggle with teacher availability.

Also Read: CBSE three-language compulsory in class 9-10, exempts third language from board exams

The petition also raised concerns over academic burden on students, especially those who had already opted for foreign languages such as French or German under the previous system.

Petitioners claimed the abrupt change could disrupt existing academic planning and increase stress among students.

Centre asked to submit preparedness report

The Supreme Court also directed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to submit a detailed report on the logistical preparedness for implementing the proposed language policy across CBSE-affiliated schools.

According to the CBSE circular issued on May 15, students wishing to study a foreign language may do so only as the third language after choosing two Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

The board has also clarified that there will be no board examination for the third language at the Class 10 level, and assessments will remain school-based and internal.

Debate over language policy continues

The policy has triggered widespread debate across the country, with parents, educators, and several states expressing concerns over implementation challenges and academic overload. Some critics have also termed the issue a matter of linguistic choice and federalism.