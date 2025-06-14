Five years have passed since the heartbreaking death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a talented actor whose sudden demise in 2020 deeply affected the nation. Although uncertainties around the circumstances of his demise will always break our hearts, Sushant’s legacy lives on through his remarkable work, sharp intellect, and the many lives he touched and inspired.

Sushant Singh Rajput: A Star Beyong Acting

Sushant was a remarkable actor and everyone loved his works but he was much more beyond the acting. He excelled not just in acting but also in academics,primarily in science and technology.

According to a report by Times of India, He secured the All India Rank (AIR) 7 in 2003 in Delhi College of Engineering Entrance Exam. He enrolled in the mechanical engineering program at the institution, Delhi School of Engineering which is now known as Delhi Technological University. However, he chose to leave during his third year to follow his true passion for acting.

He was also a National Olympiad winner in Physics. Additionally, he cleared 11 engineering entrance exams which included the very prestigious ISM Dhanbad.

In 2017, in an interview with Hindustan Times Sushant revealed that his aim was never to become an engineer instead he wanted to become an Astronomer. He had a deep love for science and astronomy. “Engineering wasn’t my choice. I wanted to be an astronaut, and later, an Air Force pilot. I remember tearing up my Top Gun poster when my parents told me that was not going to happen. Apparently, I was going to be an engineer. Maybe the drama I did that day should’ve given everyone a clue! But truly, I was gutted," he said.

He also added in the same interview that he secured the scholarship in the very prestigious Stanford University but he chose to follow his passion and enrolled himself into the Shiamak Davar’s dance academy and then started his journey in Bollywood as a background dancer and he was part of the troupe featured in the famous "Dhoom Again" song from the 2007 film Dhoom 2 from where his remarkable acting journey started.

Tragically, in June 2020, Sushant was discovered dead at his Mumbai residence. As per the post-mortem report the cause of death was identified as "asphyxia due to hanging." But his legacy will continue to live on in people’s hearts through his impactful performances, intelligence, and the inspiration he provided to countless fans who admired his journey, talent, and passion.