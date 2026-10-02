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Swachhata Hi Seva 2026: Department of School Education and Literacy holds shramdaan drive

A quiz on the Solid Waste Management Rules was also organised to strengthen students’ understanding of source segregation and responsible waste disposal through interactive learning.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Swachhata Hi Seva 2026: Department of School Education and Literacy holds shramdaan drive

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Swachhata Hi Seva 2026: Department of School Education and Literacy holds shramdaan drive
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