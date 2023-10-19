SWAYAM Admit Card January 2023 Released At swayam.nta.ac.in- Direct Link, Check Steps Here

SWAYAM Admit Card January 2023: The SWAYAM Admit Card for January 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who plan to take the exam can get their admit cards through the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in. The exam will take place from October 19 to October 21. The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exams for the January 2023 Semester will be held on October 19, 20, and 21, 2023, for certification to various SWAYAM Courses.

Candidates are urged to download their admission cards as soon as possible if they have not already done so. Issue of Admit Card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of certification process." reads the official notice.

SWAYAM Admit Card 2023: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link "SWAYAM January-2023 Admit card (Click Here)"

3. Enter your application number/email ID, date of birth and security pin

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and keep a copy of the same

SWAYAM is a scheme launched by the Government of India. According to the official website, the curriculum offers online certification courses in a range of areas, with tests held every semester in CBT format or in hybrid mode (CBT mode plus pen-paper mode).