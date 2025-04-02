SWAYAM January Registration 2025 Begins At exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/- Check Steps To Apply

SWAYAM January 2025: The National Test Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds January 2025 semester. Interested candidates can fill their application form through the official portal exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/. SWAYAM is an initiative by the Government of India which is aimed to provide free online courses across multiple disciplines along with an option to obtain certification through proctored examinations.

SWAYAM January 2025: Important Dates

Registration Start Date: April 1, 2025

Registration Deadline: April 21, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: April 22, 2025

Correction Window: April 23 to April 25, 2025

Examination Dates: May 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2025

The Exam will take place in two shifts, the first shift is from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift is from 3 PM to 6 PM.

SWAYAM January 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go the official NTA website- exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/

Step 2- Click on the “SWAYAM January 2025 Registration” link.

Step 3- Complete your registration by providing all your required details.

Step 4- After registering yourself, use the registered credentials to login.

Step 5- Fill the application form and make the required payment .

Step 6- Check everything and Submit the form, then download the page.

Step 7- Keep a printed copy with yourself for future reference.

SWAYAM 2025: Application fee

The application fee for the SWAYAM 2025 is Rs. 750 for the first course and then Rs. 600 per course for every additional course for the general category. And Rs. 500 for first course and Rs. 400 per course for every additional course for the Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD categories.

SWAYAM 2025: Exam pattern

SWAYAM provides a total of 594 courses for the January 2025 semester. The examination will be conducted in a hybrid mode (i.e. online and offline), including both Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper formats. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more important updates.