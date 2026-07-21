Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /'Sympathy cannot make you a doctor': Rajasthan HC rejects MBBS student's 14-year plea

'Sympathy cannot make you a doctor': Rajasthan HC rejects MBBS student's 14-year plea

The ruling is consistent with the Rajasthan High Court's broader position in recent cases involving medical education. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
'Sympathy cannot make you a doctor': Rajasthan HC rejects MBBS student's 14-year plea

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Modi has not even apologised’: Rahul Gandhi backs CJP protest; demands discussion on NEET in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi15 min ago
2
beginner treks in India25 min ago
3
Gold41 min ago
4
R Ashwin57 min ago
5
Commonwealth Games 20261 hr ago