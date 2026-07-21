The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed a special appeal filed by an MBBS student who had failed to complete his medical course even after 14 years, ruling firmly that sympathy alone cannot be a basis for allowing someone to qualify as a doctor.
The student, who had been attempting to clear his MBBS examinations for well over a decade without success, approached the court seeking one more opportunity to finish the course despite the prolonged delay.
A division bench heard his appeal and rejected it. Holding that medical education must adhere to strict academic standards, given its direct bearing on public health and the safety of future patients.
In its observations, the court noted that repeated leniency or extensions in such cases cannot be justified on humanitarian grounds alone.
A degree meant to produce doctors who will go on to treat and be responsible for human lives cannot be diluted to accommodate individual hardship, the bench said, however genuine that hardship may be.
The ruling is consistent with the Rajasthan High Court's broader position in recent cases involving medical education.
The court has, on other occasions, dismissed petitions from MBBS students challenging debarment over attendance shortfalls, reiterating each time that academic standards in medical courses cannot be allowed to slip, given the weight of responsibility doctors carry once they begin practising.
With the dismissal of this appeal, the student's 14-year effort to complete his MBBS degree effectively comes to a close, with the court finding no legal ground to grant him a further opportunity to appear for his pending examinations.
The case adds to a string of rulings from Indian courts in recent years reinforcing that professional degrees tied to public safety, particularly in medicine cannot be treated with the same flexibility as other academic courses, regardless of how long or difficult a student's individual journey may have been.
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