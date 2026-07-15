Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Tamil Nadu adds 150 MBBS seats, government medical colleges now offer 5,200

Tamil Nadu adds 150 MBBS seats, government medical colleges now offer 5,200

A total of 5,200 MBBS seats will now be available across 36 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Tamil Nadu adds 150 MBBS seats, government medical colleges now offer 5,200

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govinda says he predicted South cinema’s rise 15 years ago: ‘Heroes became larger than life’
Actor Govinda2 min ago
2
Madan Mitra10 min ago
3
medical seats12 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202616 min ago
5
Samantha Ruth Prabhu21 min ago