Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023: TNDGE To Declare Plus 2 Exam Result On tnresults.nic.in On May 8, Check Time And More Here

The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result on May 8. Once released, students who appeared for Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam 2023 will be able to check their TN Plus 2 Results 2023 on the official website tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result 2023 Date, Time

According to the official statement, Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Results will be declared on May 8 at 9:30 am. The TN 12th board exam date and time have been officially declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE.

Here's How To Download TN HSE +2 Results

Once released, students will be able to check and download their Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2023 from the offical website- tnresults.nic.in and following are the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit to the official website- tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result 2023 link

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your credentials like roll number, date of birth etc

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your TN HSC mark sheet will appear on screen

Step 5: Download your TN HSE +2 Results 2023 and take a printout for future references

The Tamil Nadu class 12th exams were held between March 13 and April 3, 2023 between 10:15 am to 1:15 pm with approximately 5.36 lakh of the 8.51 lakh students who registered for the HSC test were from the Science stream, followed by around 2.54 lakh from the Commerce stream, and over 14,000 students from the Arts stream.