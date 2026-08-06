/Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27: Rs 52,920 crore for education; What it means for students

Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson presented the state's 2026-27 budget on August 5, with education once again topping the priority list.
Together, the School Education and Higher Education departments received a combined Rs 44,527 crore for the School Education Department and Rs 8,393 crore for the Higher Education Department, reaffirming the government's focus on classroom infrastructure and student welfare.
School Education gets the top slot: School Education received the highest allocation among all departments, ahead of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj at Rs 39,609 crore.
Campus upgrades: A "Super Clean, Super Campus" programme will roll out in 10,000 schools in its first phase, with an outlay of Rs 139 crore, focused on sanitation, waste management and campus security.
School modernisation: Rs 300 crore has been set aside to modernise 3,734 government schools — covering classroom upgrades, building repairs, toilets and water supply, and better furniture.
Laptops for college-goers: The new Vetri Laptop Scheme will provide laptops to college students, backed by an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore — a major boost for students needing digital access for coursework and job applications.
Assistive tech for differently-abled students: Financial assistance of up to 50 percent, or up to Rs 30,000, has been announced for the purchase of AI-based assistive devices for persons with disabilities, which should help students with special needs access better learning tools.
Cultural/academic push: Works of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy are being translated into 27 languages, including English, French, Arabic, Hindi and Gujarati, widening access to Tamil Nadu's intellectual heritage for students and researchers.
For students, the budget signals continued investment in physical infrastructure (clean, functional campuses), digital access (laptops), and inclusivity (assistive devices for disabled students).
For schools, the modernisation fund and campus-cleanliness scheme aim to directly improve everyday learning conditions sanitation, safety and building upkeep rather than only big-ticket announcements.
However, some sector watchers note the allocation, while the largest among departments, still needs to be watched against actual disbursement and implementation timelines, especially for schemes like Super Clean, Super Campus and the Vetri Laptop Scheme, both of which are still in early rollout phases.
Overall, the 2026-27 budget positions education as central to Tamil Nadu's larger vision of becoming a $1.5 trillion economy by 2031, with a clear emphasis on infrastructure, digital access, and inclusivity in schools and colleges.
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