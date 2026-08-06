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Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27: Rs 52,920 crore for education; What it means for students

For schools, the modernisation fund and campus-cleanliness scheme aim to directly improve everyday learning conditions sanitation, safety and building upkeep rather than only big-ticket announcements.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 02:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27: Rs 52,920 crore for education; What it means for students

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27: Rs 52,920 crore for education; What it means for students
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