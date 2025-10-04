Tamil Nadu Govt To Launch Drone Training Hubs For Polytechnic Students

Chennai: In a move aimed at preparing students for the rapidly growing drone industry, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department is set to establish exclusive Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) training centres in government polytechnic colleges across the state.

Officials said the initiative would equip diploma students with the technical expertise needed to meet the rising demand for drones in sectors ranging from agriculture and infrastructure to disaster management and logistics.

Tamil Nadu has 54 government polytechnic colleges offering education to thousands of students every year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, there is currently no formal training facility dedicated to UAV technology for diploma-level learners.

“The idea behind setting up UAV training centres is to empower students with deep knowledge and practical skills to operate drones safely, explore innovative applications, and contribute to the latest developments in aerial technology,” a senior Higher Education Department official said.

The government plans to roll out the project in phases, starting with five selected government polytechnic colleges.

Each centre will be set up at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh, with a total initial allocation of ₹2.5 crore.

The facilities will provide training on UAV operation, including flight dynamics, navigation, and safety protocols.

A key feature of these centres will be an innovation hub to encourage students to experiment with new ideas in drone technology.

The hubs will also support research projects, enabling diploma students to combine theoretical knowledge with practical applications.

“Experts will provide in-depth sessions on official drone rules and regulations, ethical considerations, and safe usage. Students will also gain hands-on experience in manoeuvring drones, capturing accurate aerial photographs, and undertaking mapping projects for industries,” the official added.

Beyond training, the centres aim to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. They will organise workshops, seminars, and drone-building competitions to push creative boundaries.

Outstanding students will have opportunities for industry exposure and placements, linking academic learning with real-world careers.

With UAV applications expanding rapidly — from monitoring crops and power lines to supporting emergency services — the state government’s initiative is expected to open new pathways for young technicians and position Tamil Nadu as a hub for skilled drone operators and innovators.